‘Govt. firm on reviving economic activity in State’

GUNTUR

19 May 2020 23:36 IST

CM unveils series of measures and also welfare schemes’ calendar

As the YSRCP government approaches the milestone of completing one year in office, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a series of measures aimed at putting the State’s economy back on track. Taking forward the welfare agenda, he said several schemes will be implemented from the last week of May.

Addressing a marathon video-conference with Collectors and SPs in attendance on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan unveiled the action plan post lockdown, beginning with a massive boost to healthcare in rural areas, setting up of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, ramping up NREGS works by enrolling those who returned from other States.

Advertising

Advertising

Pat for Collectors, SPs

On COVID management, the CM, said: “Looking at the figures, I can proudly say that we have managed to control the virus. I have tremendous faith in the capability of our Collectors and SPs. Our network of village volunteers, ANMs, doctors, police and municipal personnel has worked hard to achieve the result,” he said.

“We are setting up village/ward clinics. We should also gradually reduce cluster containment zones and create awareness on physical distancing and use of sanitisers,” he said.

Mr. Jagan said Collectors and SPs have a major role in the kickstarting the economy. All economic activities would begin with the exception of cinema halls, shopping malls and function halls. Public and private transport would resume very soon.

The CM announced a calendar of economic and welfare initiatives, beginning with crediting industrial incentives worth ₹905 crore in two instalments — on May 22 and in October. On May 26, ₹5,000 each would be paid to moulanas and pastors. On May 30, Rythu Bharosa Kendras would be inaugurated and on June 4, the Vahana Mithra scheme would be launched.

On June 10, ₹10,000 each would be credited in the accounts of Nayee Brahmins, washermen, tailors and other traders. The YSR Netanna Nestam would be launched on June 17 and the YSR Kapu Nestam will be launched on June 24.

On July 1, 104,108 ambulances would be launched and on July 8, commemorating Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary, house site pattas would be distributed and zero interest loans would be given on July 29.

On August 3, Vidya Deevena would be launched, forest land pattas would be distributed on August 9 and on August 12, ‘YSR Cheyutha’ would be launched. The Vasathi Deevena scheme would be launched on August 19, and on August 26, 15 lakh housing sanctions would be launched and by September 11, loans would be credited under the YSR Aasara scheme in four instalments. The Vidya Deevena Phase 2 would be launched on September 25 and in October, the second phase of Rythu Bharosa money would be credited in the accounts of farmers.