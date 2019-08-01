Govt. firm on implementing poll promises: Mopidevi

The passing of Bills after thorough debate in the Assembly and the Council would remain forever in the annals of the State’s history, Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana said on Wednesday.

The Bills were not debated so comprehensively earlier, the Minister told the media at the Secretariat.

The Minister said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to implement the promises made in the run-up to the elections soon after coming to power reflected the government’s commitment.

Dig at TDP

All the promises were being implemented by making due legislations. Political parties implement one or two promises made in their election manifestos. The previous government did the same, he said. The TDP failed to implement its promises during the last five years. Instead, it chose to implement them at the fag end of its tenure, he said.

Quota for youth

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in contrast, was of the view that the fruits of promises and schemes should reach the beneficiaries from the first year of assuming office. Hence, the Bills were passed for effective implementation of the schemes, he said.

The Minister further said the government’s decision to provide 75% quota to local unemployed youth was being appreciated. Other States were also taking a cue from Andhra Pradesh in this regard, he said. There might be some teething problems. But the youth reposed their faith in Mr. Jagan, who did not want to belie their trust, he said, adding the government would provide employment to more than 3.75 lakh youth through village volunteer system and village secretariats.

Mr. Venkataramana also said that farmers’ welfare topped the government’s agenda.

The MLAs were being made honorary chairmen of the market yard committees so that they would act as a bridge between the farmers’ committees and the government, he said.