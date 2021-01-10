Govt. files petition in HC against holding panchayat polls in February

VIJAYAWADA

10 January 2021 01:23 IST

Hearing tomorrow; State cites COVID, vaccination drive for opposing it

The State government on Saturday challenged the State Election Commission’s decision to conduct elections to gram panchayats (GPs) on February 5, 9, 13 and 17 by filing a house motion petition in the High Court.

The matter will be heard by a single-judge Vacation Bench of Justice M. Ganga Rao on January 11.

In the petition filed by Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, the government reiterated its stand that the situation was not conducive for the polls owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the preparations made for the vaccination drive.

The SEC issued the election schedule just a few hours after a consultation was held by the State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar with the State officials concerned on Friday.

The written submissions made by the government regarding its preoccupation with the containment of COVID and the constraints in sparing employees for the conduct of elections at a time when they were needed to undertake the massive vaccination drive, for which dry runs had already been organised, ought to be taken, it was stated.

It may be noted that the government had been at loggerheads with the SEC ever since the latter suspended the elections to GPs, MPTCs and ZPTCs in March 2019 citing the threat posed by COVID.

The dispute reached the Supreme Court and the government even passed a resolution in the winter session of Legislative Assembly against holding the elections in February.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar resumed the election process by holding an all-party meeting around October 2019 amid strong objections from the government.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das met Mr. Ramesh Kumar in Vijayawada on January 8 and requested him to let the vaccination programme and COVID management go unhindered. A few hours later, the four-phase election schedule was announced.