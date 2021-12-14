Govt. filed case against Radhakrishna illegally, says Naidu

Vijayawada

14 December 2021 00:59 IST

Jagan being vengeful as ABN is exposing govt. failures, graft: TDP chief

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has accused the State Government of ‘illegally filing’ a zero FIR against ABN managing director Vemuri Radhakrishna and three other ABN staff ‘with total disrespect for the laws and the rules’.

Mr. Naidu said ‘this false case’ was evidence of how the Government’s ‘irrational and vengeful actions’ were rising to new peaks. All along, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been running his rule solely aimed at targeting and suppressing all voices of dissent and opposition. The welfare of the people was set aside and all sections were being subjected to suppression, he said.

In a statement on Monday, the TDP chief said the State Government’s ‘conspiracy’ stood exposed as the zero FIR was filed against Mr. Radhakrishna over 30 hours after his visit. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was bearing a grudge and obviously taking revenge just because the ABN institutions have been uncovering the YSRCP regime’s failures and its leaders’ corruption at every level. The CM is intolerant about the media informing people about the illegalities and irregularities,” he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

The TDP chief asked whether it was a crime on the part of Mr. Radhakrishna to pay a visit after the raids were conducted on the residence of his friend and retired IAS officer K. Lakshminarayana. “Mr. Radhakrishna spoke to Lakshminarayana in the presence of the CID officers. How could zero FIR be filed?” he asked.