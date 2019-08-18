Govt. failure to restore sand supply costing State dear: BJP

The YSRCP government that pulled down the ‘Praja Vedika’ at Undavalli in a day had failed to come out with the new sand policy and restore sand supply 70 days after it came to power, former BJP floor leader in the Assembly P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said.

A large number of construction workers and others dependent on it like plumbers, electricians were rendered jobless, he told reporters here on Saturday. Besides bills of contractors had been due right from the time the election code of conduct came into force, he said.He said he unsuccessfully sought an appointment with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy since he took over to represent problems.

He said Mr. Jaganshould pay heed to the views of Manipal Global Education president Mohandas Pai’s criticism of ‘government terrorising industry.’

People from Visakhapatnam North constituency which he had represented were coming to him on several issues, Mr. Raju said advising former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who is the MLA, to hold meetings with people to solve their problems.

On the former Minister joining the BJP, Mr. Raju said he had no objection to it.