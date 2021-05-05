Govt. failed to tackle pandemic: Congress

Referring to the deaths due to lack of medical oxygen, Mr. Thulasi Reddy said the government was doing nothing to alleviate people’s sufferings on account of the rapid spread of virus.

APCC working president N. Thulasi Reddy on Tuesday said the YSRCP government, which was unable to save people’s lives by providing them medical oxygen, wanted to rule from three capitals in the State.

In a statement, he ridiculed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-capital formula.

“The Chief Minister, who is unable to cater to a need as fundamental as oxygen, is talking of setting up three capitals in the State,” said Mr. Thulasi Reddy.

Referring to the deaths due to lack of medical oxygen, Mr. Thulasi Reddy said the government was doing nothing to alleviate people’s sufferings on account of the rapid spread of virus.

The vaccination drive was also moving at a slow pace. Many people who had contracted the virus, were resorting to suicide, he said.

Mr. Thulasi Reddy demanded immediate steps to expedite the vaccination drive and address the problem of shortage of beds in hospitals and ensure adequate supply of oxygen and other medicines.