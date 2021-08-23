Govt. failed to supply quality seed to farmers, alleges TDP

Vijayawada

23 August 2021 00:11 IST

‘Drop plan to install meters for agricultural pumpsets’

TDP MLC B.T. Naidu has accused the State government of failing to ensure timely supply of quality seed and fertilisers to the farmers this season.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said the situation was so bad that many farmers were on the verge of quitting agriculture.

“The government has to be solely blamed for the plight of the farmers. There is no proper supply of seed and fertilisers. On top of it, the government is determined to install meters for agricultural pumpsets. The government’s policies are forcing the farmers to press the panic button,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owed an explanation on why there was scarcity of urea for over 50 lakh acres this season, the TDP leader said. “The government needs to take measures to ensure that there is sufficient supply of urea. The farmers are also facing problems because of spurious seed, fertilisers and pesticide entering the market in a big way,” he alleged.

The government should drop its plans to install meters, considering its serious implications on the farmers and on agriculture as a whole, he added.