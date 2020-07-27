Govt. failed to provide PPEkits to doctors, paramedics: Nadendla Manohar

VIJAYAWADA

27 July 2020 06:21 IST

In Tenali, they had to use raincoats as protective gear: Nadendla Manohar

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said the government has failed in providing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the doctors and paramedical staff who have been leading the war against COVID-19 from the front.

In a press release on Sunday, Mr. Manohar said the sordid state of affairs was evident from the government’s inability to supply PPE kits, which forced doctors and paramedics in the Tenali COVID hospital to work by wearing raincoats and other protective gear and spent own funds to buy sanitisers.

