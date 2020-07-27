Andhra Pradesh

Govt. failed to provide PPEkits to doctors, paramedics: Nadendla Manohar

In Tenali, they had to use raincoats as protective gear: Nadendla Manohar

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said the government has failed in providing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the doctors and paramedical staff who have been leading the war against COVID-19 from the front.

In a press release on Sunday, Mr. Manohar said the sordid state of affairs was evident from the government’s inability to supply PPE kits, which forced doctors and paramedics in the Tenali COVID hospital to work by wearing raincoats and other protective gear and spent own funds to buy sanitisers.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 6:49:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/govt-failed-to-provide-ppekits-to-doctors-paramedics-nadendla-manohar/article32200266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY