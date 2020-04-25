Govt. failed to contain COVID-19 spread: BJP

BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has said that the government failed in containing the spread of COVID19.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that four districts (Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Chittoor) accounting for nearly 70% of the total number of positive cases was a cause for concern.

He said a health emergency should be declared in those districts to tackle the disease with all seriousness, and alleged that the government was not aware of the gravity of the situation arising from the “community spread” of the disease.

The health bulletins being released on a daily basis were not reflective of the true picture, he stated.

The BJP leader said that the Ministers and YSRCP MLAs had been roaming freely during the lockdown as if they had special privileges. The ruling party leaders were taking out rallies in the name of service activities, he alleged.

He appealed to the government to focus on solving the problems faced by the farmers and migrant workers.

Local body polls

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was working out a plan to hold the local body elections amidst the COVID-19 scare even as the former State Election Commissioner, N. Ramesh Kumar, was fighting against his removal through the ordinance route in the High Court.

The government should drop the idea of holding the elections for at least six months, he demanded.

BJP Minority Morcha national secretary Sk. Baji, party city president A. Sriram and media convener V. Gangadhar were present.