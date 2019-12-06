Govt. failed on all fronts: Naidu

The TDP will up the ante against the State government in the Assembly, the sessions of which are scheduled to commence on December 9, party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed central office of the party at Mangalagiri on Friday, Mr. Naidu said that the State government was planning a “short” winter session of the Assembly as it feared the Opposition.

Launching a tirade against the government, Mr. Naidu said that it had failed on all the fronts.

“The last six months have been really tough for the people who have been tormented by rising prices, non-availability of sand and loss of jobs,” he said.

The TDP cadres had been subjected to all kinds of harassment, including foisting of false cases and non-payment of bills, he said, and vowed to protect the interests of the partymen.

Party general secretary N. Lokesh, senior leaders and members of the Polit Bureau were present.