Govt. failed on all fronts: JSP

Vijayawada

28 August 2021 23:59 IST

‘A major chunk of finances is being spent on welfare at the cost of development’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has alleged that the YSRCP government has failed on all the fronts, and that the situation is so alarming that it may even put the ‘family silver’ for sale.

“Salaries for a month are being paid on the 15th or 18th of the subsequent month, which is making the lives of employees miserable. The debt is piling up as the government has breached all limits in mobilising funds, as it is so desperate to somehow wriggle out of the severe financial crunch,” Mr. Manohar said while addressing a party meeting in Pedana.

There were some extraneous factors that led to near bankruptcy of the government, but it had to largely blame itself for the mess as it lacked the capability to match up to the task, he observed.

Mr. Manohar said the law and order were in a shambles, and there was no sector that was not affected by the government’s “failure to discharge its responsibilities.”

Dig at Jagan

“The government has been reckless right from day one, and it has completely got its priorities wrong. A major chunk of the finances is being spent on welfare at the cost of development. This lackadaisical approach has pushed the State to the brink of disaster, but Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will not learn from his mistakes,” the JSP leader observed.

Leaders of the opposition parties who raised their voice against the government’s “anti-people policies and its autocratic style of functioning” were being implicated in false cases, Mr. Manohar alleged.

The government could have done wonders on the back of the phenomenal majority it commands in the Assembly, but what started off as a bang ended as a whimper solely due to the Chief Minister’s reluctance to make course corrections and pay heed to wise counsel, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Manohar distributed identity cards and insurance papers to the party cadre.