Govt. failed in controlling attacks on women, says Pawan Kalyan

State among top 10 in sexual assaults and atrocities on women, says JSP chief

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 19, 2022 21:51 IST

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said Andhra Pradesh stood among the top 10 States in the number of sexual assaults and atrocities on women and girls according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report.

The government was still not serious about what needed to be done to curb the menace. Its reticence was a bane for women and girls, he stated in a press release.

Mr. Kalyan said women and girls were being attacked frequently and the offenders were able to get away after committing heinous crimes as the government was speaking a lot but not taking stern action in reality.

Unfortunately, Home Minister stooped to the extent of casting aspersions on the upbringing of a rape victim.

The rape of a woman on the Krishna riverbank near Vijayawada reflected on the hopeless law and order situation prevalent in the State. The government should respond to it and take necessary action, the JSP chief demanded.

