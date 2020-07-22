Govt. failed in containing spread of COVID- 19: TDP

VIJAYAWADA

22 July 2020 23:47 IST

Party cadres launch week-long virtual protest; people have been left to their fate: Bonda

In response to the call given by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, party cadres staged virtual protests across the State on Wednesday denouncing, what they called, the government’s failure in effectively containing the spread of COVID-19.

The week-long programme in all the 175 Assembly constituencies would conclude on July 27, when Mr. Naidu would address them online.

Cash assistance

The TDP is demanding payment of ₹5,000 as cash assistance to the poor families for loss of work due to the pandemic. “Daily wagers, construction workers, weavers, artisans and those in the unorganised sector are the worst-hit,” the party leaders said.

“Similarly, ₹50 lakh should be paid as ex gratia to the next of kin of the frontline warriors such as doctors, nurses, police personnel, sanitation workers and others who died in the line of duty,” the leaders demanded.

Addressing the media later, former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao accused the government of leaving the people to their fate in spite of the mounting threat of the pandemic.

“It is a nightmare for the patients as there are no medicines and oxygen supply in the government hospitals,” he alleged.

“The State stands first in rapid spread of the virus. Over 700 people succumbed to the virus so far. As far as the recovery rate is concerned, the State figures at the bottom,” he said.

The protests were aimed at bringing pressure on the government to provide proper facilities at the quarantine centres, Mr. Rao said.

Clean food, water

“Clean food and drinking water should be served to the patients. The promised ₹2,000 cash should be given to each patient on the day of their discharge. The bed strength should be increased in the hospitals and quarantine centres. Rice, dal and other essential commodities should be delivered at the doorsteps of the card-holders. Ration shop dealers should be provided health insurance,” he added.