Govt. eyeing assets of aided institutions: TDP

Former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) A.S. Ramakrishna of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused the State government of hatching a conspiracy to take over the properties and assets of aided educational institutions in the State.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna said that over 1.96 lakh students were studying in 2,203 aided schools across the State. As many as 71,035 students were studying at 182 aided junior colleges. Over 2.50 lakh students were studying in 116 aided degree colleges. In one stroke, the future of lakhs of students was plunged into a crisis, he alleged.

“The government should change its policy at least after seeing the massive protests in Visakhapatnam. The government should withdraw the GOs 42, 50 and 51 immediately as they are solely aimed at destroying the long-established aided education system that has been around from before Independence. If the Chief Minister does not respond positively and in time, the whole State would witness an outpouring of protests,” he said.