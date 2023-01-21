ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. extends tenures of governing bodies of BC corporations in A.P.

January 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The government on Friday issued separate G.O.s for extending the tenures of the governing bodies of 55 Backward Classes welfare corporations till further orders.

The G.O.s extending the tenures of the chairpersons and the non-official directors of the corporations who were in the respective positions as on December 16, 2022 were issued by the Principal Secretary (backward classes welfare) G. Jayalakshmi. The chairpersons and the non-official directors were nominated for a period of two years through G.O.s issued in October 2020.

