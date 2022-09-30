Govt. expenditure on Arogyasri increased three-fold, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government expenditure on Aarogyasri went up three-fold when compared to the previous TDP regime and 432 new 104 vehicles would be pressed into service by December.

During a review meeting of the Medical and Health Department held on Friday, the Chief Minister said about ₹2,500 crore was spent on the YSR Aarogyasri with more procedures brought under it while ₹300 crore for Aarogya Asara and ₹400 crore for 108 and 104 services were being spent.

The officials said that increase in the number of procedures from 2,446 to 3,254 would be done from October 15 instead of October 5 as some formalities were yet to be fulfilled.

ADVERTISEMENT

By December, 432 104 ambulance services would be added, taking the total to 1,108. There should be no problem in maintaining the vehicles. Twelve types of diagnostic kits and 67 types of medicines were made available in Village Clinics, they said.

The Chief Minister told them to keep COVID-19 kits also available.

The hospitals should have adequate staff and there should be a monthly audit on this count and the report should reach the officials without fail. All vacancies should be filled immediately and this should be a constant process. Setting up of a Medical Recruitment Board should also be considered, he said.

The patient diet charges should be increased to ₹100 per day on the lines of Aarogyasri patients and quality menu must be provided. Construction of new medical colleges and works on the Urban Health Clinics must be completed by November, he added.

Ayushman Awards

The officials said that Andhra Pradesh had bagged six of the 10 Ayushman Awards presented by the Government of India. This reflected the strong initiatives being taken by the Chief Minister.

Minister for Medical and Health V. Rajini, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharrma, Medical and Health Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (COVID-19 Management and Vaccination), M. Ravichandra, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, Medical Department Special Secretary J.S. Naveen Kumar, APMSIDC VC and MD D. Muralidhar Reddy, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner V. Vinod Kumar, Dr. YSR Aarogyasri CEO M.N. Harindra Prasad, Medical and Health Department DG (Drugs) Ravi Shankar and others were present.