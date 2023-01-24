HamberMenu
Govt. exempts some depts. from new facial attendance system in A.P.

They are allowed to use their existing department-specific systems; Nodal Officers given access to monitor new attendance system

January 24, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The State government has issued new guidelines for certain departments exempting them from the newly introduced Attendance by Photography (Facial Recognition Based Attendance System), on Tuesday. 

The ITE & C Department informed the General Administration Department (GAD) that certain departments, including HM&FW, School Education, village volunteers and village secretariat employees of PR&RD Department, and ward volunteers and ward secretariat employees of MA&UD Department, have been using their own department-specific FRS App for the purpose of marking attendance of their staff, and therefore requested necessary instruction in this regard.

“Hence, the departments noted above are permitted to continue their department’s Specific FRS Mobile App which they have been using for the purpose of marking attendance of their staff in the App, for the time being until further orders are issued,” said Mutyala Raju Revu, Principal Secretary to Government (Political) (FAC) on Tuesday in an order.

In a separate order, Mr. Mutyala Raju informed all the Departments of Secretariat, Heads of Departments and District Offices that access had been given to all the Nodal Officers in the State. “Now, they can access State-level dashboard in web (https://apfrs.apcfss.in/) duly using their CFMS ID as user ID, and the same password (the one already being used by them for marking their attendance in the app), for the purpose of viewing attendance particulars of their staff, enrolment status, and generating reports,” he said.

