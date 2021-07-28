Govt. encouraging attacks on Hindu dharma: Veerraju

He seeks action against Yemmiganur MLA for remarks on cow slaughter

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has criticised the YSRCP government for “encouraging attacks on the Hindu dharma and desecration of temples.”

Mr. Veerraju has also demanded that stringent action be taken against those who vandalised several temples in the last two years.

“Yemmiganur MLA K. Chennakesava Reddy should be disqualified for suggesting that there is nothing wrong in consuming cow meat,” Mr. Veeraju demanded here on Wednesday.

Mr. Veerraju was speaking at a protest staged against the “attacks on Hindu dharma” and the government’s alleged inaction in the cases of destruction of temples.

There was no difference between the British rulers and the YSRCP leaders who were “making anti-Hindu speeches,” he alleged.

“The actions and speeches of a few ruling party MLAs have hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Mr. Chennakesava Reddy stooped so low as to suggest that the ban on cow slaughter be revoked,” the BJP leader said.

While the ruling party leaders were making objectionable comments, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was indulging in vote bank politics, he alleged.

“The BJP will not keep quiet if the government continues to be irresponsible. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should realise the gravity of the situation and take corrective action,” he demanded.

‘Mounting debts’

Mr. Veerraju further said that the government was borrowing huge sums for implementing various schemes under Navaratnalu even as the economy struggled to recover from the impact of bifurcation and COVID-19 pandemic.