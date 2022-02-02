Govt. employment is a status, not a contract: CS

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Tuesday remarked that employment was a ‘status’ and not a ‘contract’ between the government and the employees.

“Let the employees understand that it is a status that they enjoy. It’s not a government contract. Everybody looks upon them for conduct. Everybody looks upon them to deliver,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Sharma addressed a video conference with District Collectors on Monday. “The employees definitely have issues, which is why they are hurt. Convince them. Tell the government is with them. Our intention was never to harm them,’‘ the Chief Secretary told the Collectors, asking them to engage the various employees’ associations in talks.