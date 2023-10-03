HamberMenu
Govt. employees urged to opt for electric vehicles

New and Renewable Energy Department organises an exhibition at the NTR district Collectorate

October 03, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao riding an electric scooter during a demonstration, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao riding an electric scooter during a demonstration, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

More people should come forward to buy electric scooters, thereby contributing to the bigger goals of achieving a cleaner Vijayawada and replacing 50% of the vehicles with eletric ones by 2030, NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao has said.

Speaking after inaugurating an EV exhibition organised by New and Renewable Energy Department of Andhra Pradesh at the Collectorate here on October 3 (Tuesday), Mr. Dilli Rao advised the government employees to lead by example by switching over to electric vehicles.

“While the average expenditure for petrol two-wheelers for 100 km is somewhere between ₹250 and ₹300, the same for the electric two-wheelers is between ₹20 and ₹30 only. They can be charged easily at home,” the Collector said.

NREDCAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, who flagged off an EV rally with scooters from different brands, said the Andhra Pradesh government had earlier issued orders to make the vehicle accessible to the government employees.

To implement the Government Orders, he said the NREDCAP had developed a web portal for the employees where the submission of applications seeking loan, selection of brand and model, sanctioning of loan, delivery status, payment of EMIs, maintenance of the vehicles, etc. will be monitored.

He said government organisations such as APSRTC, AP-Transco and DISCOMs have encouraged their staff to avail of the scheme, adding that 300 electric cars had been deployed by various government departments in the State.

He said the exhibition would continue until October 12.

