Govt. employees to serve strike notice today

Ministers’ panel invites them for talks

The Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Sadhana Samiti steering committee will serve a strike notice to the Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Monday. The committee members are slated to meet the Chief Secretary around 3 p.m. The government employees have resolved to go on strike from February 7.

On the other hand, the Committee of Ministers which was appointed to persuade the employees’ associations to accept what had been recommended by the PRC, invited them for talks in the Secretariat at 12 noon on Monday.

The employees’ associations have decided to keep the political parties at bay and make the struggle apolitical. The committee has decided to send a leader from each Joint Action Committee (JAC) to each district to lead the fight against the injustice allegedly meted out to them.

The employees’ allegation is that the government reduced their salaries and benefits through deceptive means and that basically the mechanism adopted by the PRC to arrive at the revised pay scales has been kept a closely guarded secret.

MLC K.S. Lakshman Rao extended support to the employees.

Calling it ‘pay reversal’, the Andhra Pradesh State employees on Tuesday, January 18, rejected outright the government orders on the pay revision and demanded that they be withdrawn forthwith as they were ‘fully detrimental to their interests’.

The employees will organise agitations in different modes before moving into an indefinite strike.