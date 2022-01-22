Govt. employees to go on strike from Feb. 7

VIJAYAWADA

22 January 2022 01:40 IST

Plan to serve strike notice on Jan. 25

The State government employees have decided to go on strike from February 7. The PRC Struggle Committee, an umbrella organisation of four employees’ associations and JACs, will serve a strike notice to the State government on January 25.

The AP JAC, Amaravati JAC, Secretariat Employees’ Association, AP Government Employees’ Association and such other organisations held consultations among themselves. A steering committee of the Struggle Committee was formed with 12 members. They sought appointment with Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Monday to serve the notice.

Advertising

Advertising

The Steering Committee member K.R. Suryanarayana said that there would be roundtable conferences on January 22 and 23. The Committee would organise rallies across the State on January 25. They would submit a memorandum to Ambedkar statue on January 26. Relay hunger strikes would be organised from January 27 to 30. A ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest would be held on February 3, followed by non-cooperation on February 5. “From February 6 midnight, we will go for an indefinite strike,” he said.