Children of employees who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh running out of time to get Local Status Certificate   

As the certificate is mandatory in order to be treated at par with local candidates when it comes to gaining admissions and in recruitments, they are seeking additional time to obtain it

Children of a large number of government employees who have migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation are desperately looking for additional time to obtain the Local Status Certificate (LSC) in order to be treated at par with the local candidates, but the matter is reportedly pending resolution by the State government subject to the requisite clearance from the Union government.

Employees who have not been able to apply for the LSC for various reasons are requesting the government to extend the deadline beyond the latest one of June 1, 2019 (it was earlier June 1, 2017) so that they can facilitate their children to apply for entrance examinations such as NEET and AP-EAPCET, and a host of recruitment tests such as the ones notified by the A.P. High Court and the A.P. Public Service Commission (APPSC), the last dates for which are barely a fortnight away.

Even otherwise, LSC is a must if the employees move from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh for establishing their nativity.

Their appeal to the government has been to give more time to get the LSC and keep the education and employment related notifications temporarily on hold. As an immediate alternative, the employees are suggesting that the heads of departments be permitted to give attestations on nativity till the LSC is issued.

It is pertinent to mention that, for instance, the delay in shifting about 1,200 employees, who were relieved by the Telangana power utilities in apparent disregard to the provisions of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, has a profound impact on the career and job prospects of their children.

A substantial number of employees have not been able to get the LSC for their children due to various extraneous factors, including the prolonged nation-wide lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

As per the statute, all the government employees hailing from Andhra Pradesh are supposed to relocate within three years from the appointed day, i.e. the day (June 2, 2014) when Telangana came into existence.

A Deputy Executive Engineer in AP-Genco told The Hindu that he had come to know of a letter written by the State government to the Centre after a representation to the Chief Minister in June by the Telangana State Power Utilities Relieved Employees’ JAC (it had to wage a legal battle in the Supreme Court to get their allotment to A.P. completed, which happened only in 2020) and some other employees’ associations.

The employees are not aware of the status of their request even as their children are running out of time to apply for the said examinations and staring at the prospect of having to compete as non-locals, which will be their fate in the event of failure to produce the LSC.