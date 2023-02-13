Govt. employees’ JAC submits memorandum to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary on pending issues 

February 13, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Service Associations’ Joint Action Committee (AP - JAC) Amaravati submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on February 13 (Monday), with a fresh appeal to solve the pending issues including those related to payment of salaries and pensions.

They expressed their resolve to revive their agitation if the government did not redress their grievances by February 26.

According to a press release by JAC leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and P. Damodar, the employees’ anguish over the delayed payment of salaries, pensions and other benefits was conveyed to the Chief Secretary.

The JAC appealed to Mr. Jawahar Reddy to take steps for immediate payment of arrears and implementation of the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations in letter and spirit.

Further, they sought the restoration of the Old Pension System, regularisation of eligible contract employees and application of the 11th PRC to 2,096 employees of APSRTC (now Public Transport Department) and steps to solve certain other problems.