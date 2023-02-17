ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. employees demand timeframe for resolving pending issues

February 17, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Service Associations’ Joint-Action Committee, Amaravati, (AP-JAC) on Friday demanded that the government should announce a timeframe for resolving pending issues, including financial ones.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, JAC leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and P. Damodar said that it was unfortunate that the government dragged its feet on various issues. They said that the employees were clueless as to when their dues would be paid. A few of them were unable to even pay their children’s education fees or take care of the medical emergencies of their family members.

JAC had submitted several representations to top government officers, but to no avail. They met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy a few days ago and appealed to him to take necessary steps to resolve their problems.

If the government continued to ignore the employees’ demands, AP-JAC would chart its future course of action during a meeting in Vijayawada on February 26, they said.

