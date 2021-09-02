Govt. employees beingharassed, says Ashok Babu

Vijayawada

02 September 2021 00:39 IST

The TDP MLC seeks intervention of Governor

Alleging that the government employees are being harassed under the YSRCP rule, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC P. Ashok Babu has sought intervention of Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan in the matter.

“An alarming situation is prevailing in the State. The government employees are being humiliated and harassed by the ruling party leaders. The situation is so worse that a Town Planning Officer at Kadiri in Anantapur district has threatened to end his life, accusing the local YSRCP councillor of harassment,” Mr. Ashok Babu said in a statement on Wednesday.

The case of the Town Planning Officer is enough to describe how much the political and law and order situation has deteriorated in the State, he said, adding that the government employees were not political activists to dance to the tunes of the ruling party leaders, without following any service conditions or rules. “The TDP will fight on the behalf of the employees if the government does not take corrective steps in this regard. The employees are answerable to the public and the Constitution, not to the political parties,” he added.

