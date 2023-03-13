ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. employee puts up banner rejecting money for votes in Anantapur

March 13, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

I wish to uphold the spirit of free and fair elections by doing so, he says

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The banner put up by Nallapalli Vijay Bhaskar, president of A.P. State Employees Association president, outside his residence in Anantapur. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

In the backdrop of a viral video purportedly showing State Women and Child Development Minister K.V. Usha Shricharan supervising the distribution of cash to voters during the MLC elections, a State government employee has put up a banner outside his house stating ‘My vote is not for sale’.

Nallapalli Vijay Bhaskar, who is the president of the A.P. State Employees’ Association, said he was vexed with the repeated offers of money by representatives of political candidates who were visiting his house ahead of the MLC elections. “I told them in no uncertain terms that the votes in my house are not for sale. I wish to uphold the spirit of free and fair elections,” Mr. Vijay Bhaskar said.

The banner put up by Mr. Vijay Bhaskar became a talking point in the town, with many deciding to follow his example to not accept cash in return for votes.

Similar reports came in of several people across Anantapur city rejecting offers of around ₹2,000 to cast their vote in favour of a particular candidate. At least two persons making such offers of cash were turned down by 15 persons, according to sources.

On Monday, political parties pitched small tents to provide water to voters who had come to exercise their franchise in the hot sun.

