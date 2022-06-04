Andhra Pradesh Govt. draws flak for postponing 10th Class results

CM, Education Minister should explain the reason, says TDP

Telugu Desam Party State president K. Atchannaidu on Saturday lambasted the YSR Congress Party for its last-minute decision to postpone the release of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examination results.

In a statement, the TDP leader said this was yet another proof of “inefficient handling of crucial issues” by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He said the Chief Minister and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana should explain to six lakh students and their parents who were eagerly waiting to know their results. “Was it because of the lack of coordination between the Education Department and the government or plain inefficiency of the government?” he questioned.

Accusing the Education Minister of “focussing only on private businesses in Vizianagaram district”, the TDP leader said the future of the students in the State was at stake due to the “foolish” decisions of the YSRCP government.

In its three-year rule, the YSRCP had caused taken decisions that were against the interest of the students and teachers, he alleged, and added that the decision to conduct examinations when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, merger of aided educational institutions “with an eye on their vast properties” and making teachers stand in front of liquor shops during the pandemic time, were some of the examples.

Student union unhappy

Leaders of the Student Federation of India (SFI) criticised the government’s decision to postpone release of the 10th Class Public examination results to Monday.

In a statement, federation’s NTR district unit president M. Someswara Rao said it was not right to put off announcement of the result only because the Education Minister was not available for the event.

He said to cover the mistakes of the government, the department officials had been giving “incoherent” reasons. Mr. Rao demanded that the Education Minister tender an explanation for postponement of the result-announcement.