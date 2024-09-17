GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. doctors in Andhra Pradesh insist on withdrawal of G.O. 85

They are opposing the G.O. as it reduces the reservation for in-service doctors aspiring to pursue PG courses; this apart, they are also seeking tribal allowance for those working in PHCs and time-bound promotion for civil assistant surgeons

Published - September 17, 2024 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Government doctors staging a protest, at the Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Government doctors staging a protest, at the Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

More than 1,000 government doctors from across Andhra Pradesh participated in a dharna in Vijayawada on September 17 (Tuesday), demanding that the government withdraw the G.O. Ms. No. 85, which reduced the reservation for the in-service candidates wanting to pursue PG courses.

The day-long dharna was staged in support of their three-point charter of demands, which included tribal allowance for doctors working in the Primary Health Centres and promotion for civil assistant surgeons.

“Many doctors joining at the entry level as civil assistant surgeons are retiring in the same position. Time-bound promotions have to be given to these surgeons,” Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors’ Association president D. Jayadheer Babu said.

Invited for talks

Meanwhile, the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department invited the members of A.P. PHC Doctors’ Association for talks with Minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav on September 18 (Wednesday) regarding their demand for withdrawal of G.O. 85.

Before the meeting, the department sought details of the in-service quota candidates who cleared NEET conducted in August.

As per the press release issued by the department, officials were gathering details of the vacancies that would arise in 2027, when the in-service quota candidates, who now cleared NEET, would be returning to work in the government sector.

