Govt. doctor jumps into Krishna river

24 August 2020 00:19 IST

An assistant professor in the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) A. Srinivas Rao (40) reportedly jumped into the Krishna river on Sunday.

Police, NDRF and SDRF teams are searching for the missing person. The reasons for the alleged suicide are not known, the police said.

The assistant professor jumped from the barrage leaving his bike and mobile on the pavement. He drowned in the flood, said One Town CI P. Venkateswarlu.

