Govt. directs TTD to put sale of properties on hold

VIJAYAWADA

25 May 2020 23:57 IST

Decision comes a day ahead of BJP’s call for Statewide protest

As Opposition parties and Hindu religious organisations launched a scathing attack on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board for resolving to dispose of some of its properties, the government undertook damage control by directing that the TTD resolution to that effect be kept in abeyance until further orders.

It was stated in a G.O. issued by Principal Secretary (General Administration) Praveen Prakash on Monday night that the Board of Trustees of TTD, which was constituted by the previous government, had approved the sale of 50 properties through a resolution passed on January 30, 2016.

‘Elicit views of all’

However, in view of the sentiments of devotees, the government was directing the TTD to re-examine the issue in consultation with religious elders, opinion-makers and sections of devotees to ascertain whether those properties could be used by TTD for construction of temples and other religious activities.

Till the matter is not finalised, TTD should keep the propose sale of properties on hold, the GAD order (RT No. 888) read.

Compliance report

The government instructed the TTD Executive Officer to take necessary action and submit compliance report immediately.

It may be noted that the TTD’s proposal to sell its properties, including 23 assets which are situated in Tamil Nadu, kicked up a political storm as the BJP, the TDP and the Jana Sena denounced the move and the BJP called for Statewide protests on May 26 (Tuesday).

Some Hindu religious entities warned the TTD of the consequences of liquidating the assets belonging to the world-famous temple.

The TTD set up two committees recently to take the sale process forward but it is to be kept on the back burner for now. The BJP and other critics are arguing that the TTD can only manage the properties but not sell them for whatever reasons.