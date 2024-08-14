GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. directs IG Ravi Krishna to set up anti-narcotic task force in Andhra Pradesh

Brought from Central deputation, the IPS officer is tasked with creating the special force to deal with the menace with an iron fist

Published - August 14, 2024 06:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

With a view to checking ganja and drug menace in Andhra Pradesh with an iron fist, the government has directed Ake Ravi Krishna, IPS, whom it brought from Central deputation and posted as Inspector General of Police-Organization, to take steps for creation of a State-level anti-narcotic task force.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued .O. (Rt. No. 1425) to that effect on August 14 (Wednesday).

Busting the cultivation, smuggling and consumption of ganja, and the illegal drug business formed a significant part of the government’s 100 days action plan for Law & Order (L&O) maintenance.

As per the White Paper on L&O released by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the recent Legislative Assembly session, there had been a 122% spurt in ganja cases, from 2,948 in 2014-18 to 6,560 in 2019-23, in the State.

He had red flagged the smuggling of substantial quantities of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to other States, and even Nepal and Sri Lanka.

As a part of the action plan, the government contemplated undertaking a district-wide mapping of ganja / drug hotspots, setting up special anti-drug squads, focussing on forward and backward linkages and kingpins, implementing community-based drug awareness programmes, establishing district-level narcotics task force teams, training officers on latest drug detection techniques, reviewing and strengthen border check-posts, and organising drug rehabilitation programmes in collaboration with the Health Department.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.