Govt. developing four nodes in VCIC as industrial cities

As part of its focus on industrialisation, the State government is developing four nodes — Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Donakonda and Srikalahasti-Yerpedu — in Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) as industrial cities in the first phase followed by Hindupur, Krishnapatnam and Orvakal in Chennai - Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) to which Kadapa is being added. Besides, development of Gangavaram (Visakhapatnam district) - Kankipadu (Krishna) node is on the anvil.

According to official sources, top priority is given to transformation of the nodes in the VCIC keeping in view their proximity to existing and planned seaports.

Best bet

Apparently, the Visakhapatnam node is the best bet among them due to the presence of a major port (Visakhapatnam Port Trust-VPT) and the nearby fledgling private port at Gangavaram. Then, Srikalahasti - Yerpedu node holds tremendous potential by virtue of its location close to both the Chennai and the Krishnapatnam ports.

The Machilipatnam and Donakonda nodes have a long way to go to make their mark as the proposed seaport at Machilipatnam remains a non-starter and Donakonda has no viable port that is easily accessible.

The four nodes in CBIC are heavily dependent on Bengaluru for their growth as barring Krishnapatnam, the others are land clusters with no seaport to fall back on for maritime trade. However, the increased activity in Anantapur and Kurnool districts in terms of the Kia car manufacturing unit and the ultra mega solar parks respectively stand the Hindupur and Orvakal nodes in good stead.

Coming to geographical spread, Srikalahasti - Yerpedu node is the biggest of all measuring nearly 24,200 acres and Visakhapatnam node the smallest at about 6,900 acres as it is largely confined to VPT and Gangavaram port.

AP-Economic Development Board CEO P.V. Ramesh told The Hindu industrial nodes should become planned urban agglomerations. He observed that the focus was on port-led development as the State’s major advantage was its long coastline. Efforts are under way to attract investments and garner funds from multilateral institutions for creating the necessary infrastructure.