Govt. deposits ₹703 crore into beneficiaries’ accounts

Our top priority is to implement welfare schemes, says CM

The State government has credited ₹703 crore into the bank accounts of 9,30,809 beneficiaries who, for various reasons, were earlier not considered eligible for receiving the benefits of welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that earlier, people used to wait and run from pillar to post to avail welfare schemes. Now the situation has changed, and the benefits of the schemes are being delivered right at the doorstep of the beneficiaries. As part of this initiative, the State government will re-verify those who are eligible and have not availed the benefits and provide the welfare schemes in June and December every year. The intention is to extend the welfare schemes to every eligible person in the State, he said.

Comparing his government to the previous TDP regime, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the previous government had tried to minimise the number of beneficiaries by providing welfare schemes only to a select few people through ‘Janmabhoomi Committees’. “The implementation was poor and the TDP government did its best to exclude as many people as possible. However, we started taking only eligibility as the criteria and are extending the benefits in a transparent way irrespective of the caste, religion, or political affiliation of the beneficiary,” the Chief Minister said.

“During the TDP rule, only 39 lakh people received pensions of ₹1,000 per month, incurring a monthly bill of ₹400 crore. The present government increased the pension amount to ₹2,250 and is providing pensions right at the doorstep of over 61 lakh beneficiaries every month at an expenditure of ₹1,450 crore. Through this initiative, under YSR Cheyutha, ₹470.40 crore will be credited to 2,50,929 beneficiaries, ₹7.67 crore to 1,136 people under YSR Aasara, ₹53.51 crore to 59,661 people under YSR Sunna Vaddi Runalu (women), ₹58.89 crore to 2,86,059 people under YSR Rythu Bharosa, ₹19.92 crore to 31,940 people under Vidya Deevena, ₹39.82 crore to 43,010 people under Vasathi Deevena, ₹19.47 crore to 12,983 people under Kapu Nestam, ₹8.09 crore to 8,080 people under Vahana Mitra, ₹3.79 crore to 3,788 people under Matsakara Bharosa, and ₹1.91 crore to 794 people under Nethanna Nestam. Apart from these, house pattas are being given to 1,10,986 people, pension cards to 1,51,562 people, rice cards to 3,07,599 people and Aarogyasri cards to 1,14,129 people,” he said.“The number of beneficiaries and the amount being spent on them has increased significantly. The government’s top priority is to implement the welfare schemes despite a fall in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

