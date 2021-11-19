‘Govt. deliberately ignored suitability of Amaravati as capital’

Vijayawada

19 November 2021 01:05 IST

Three capitals failed experiment in South Africa, argue farmers’ lawyers

Amaravati satisfied the parameters laid down for the location of the capital of the successor State of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) but the present government deliberately ignored it and carried its predetermined agenda forward with little regard for the basic tests of law and the concomitant obligations which it is bound to fulfil, said advocates appearing for Amaravati farmers in the High Court during the hearing on petitions that challenged the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts.

The counsels for petitioners also argued that the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the G.N. Rao Committee and the High Power Committee formed to look into the recommendations of BCG and G.N. Rao panel endorsed the concept of ‘three capitals’ without consulting the farmers whose livelihood is at stake.

Further, the advocates insisted that the ‘three capitals’ model which the government sought to emulate from South Africa was a failed experiment according to experts there whose views they claimed to have obtained.

‘Advantages’

They went on to assert that Amaravati has the advantages of abundant water facility, superior connectivity, favourable climate, proximity to large urban centres, relatively less costs and ease of construction and land acquisition, centrality and topography but all these were brushed aside.

Amaravati also has no concerns related to defence and security unlike in the case of Visakhapatnam which was a sensitive location due to the presence of the Eastern Naval Command and various other strategic establishments. Above all, it has historical significance.

Senior advocate B. Adinarayana Rao said the impugned legislations were against the constitutional scheme of things and that a capital in common parlance was the seat of power, a place approached by citizens for redressal of grievances.

Advocate Unnam Muralidhar said promises were made by the State and retracted and it could not repudiate a whole lot of agreements which were at the core of the dispute.