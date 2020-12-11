Govt. deliberately delaying local body elections: TDP

Accusing the YSRCP government of deliberately delaying the local body elections in the State, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) insisted on the immediate conduct of the polls.
“The administration in villages has taken a backseat in the last two years. Further delay in conducting the elections will lead to collapse of the local administration,” said TDP State Secretary and former president of Srikakulam Sarpanches’ Association Boina Govindarajulu.
“The government always expresses concern over the denial of its rights and dominance of the Centre in subjects such as education, health and others which are in the concurrent list. But, the government takes away the rights of local bodies by delaying the election process,” he said.
He accused the government of dilly dallying the election process on the pretext of coronavirus pandemic, in spite of the fact that the infection count had come down significantly.
“The general elections in Bihar and GHMC local body elections were conducted amid the pandemic. But, the YSRCP government is trying to settle scores with AP State Election Commission by stopping the election process,” he added.
