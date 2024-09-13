Govt. declares NTR district as Flood-affected District

The State government has declared NTR district as a “Flood-affected District” for the calamity of unprecedented, extremely heavy rainfall on August 30 and 31, 2024 due to depression in the Bay of Bengal.

In GO 11 issued on Friday, September 13, Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) R.P. Sisodia said that the NTR district was fully affected by heavy to very heavy rain/floods. The unprecedented rainfall on August 30 and 31 had far exceeded the season’s normal rainfall at many places, even exceeding the annual rainfall for the region, in a single day, at some places. Many stations in the district recorded over 30 cm of rainfall in less than 48 hours.

Due to heavy rain and flooding of the Krishna river, and the Munneru and Budameru channels, many parts of the district had been devastated and inundated throwing life out of gear. The government had taken all preparatory and precautionary steps to face the challenge. However, the magnitude of the rainfall had been extremely heavy and widespread, he said.

Human, property loss

The extremely abnormal heavy downpour due to upper air circulation and consequent flooding had caused loss of human lives, cattle and heavy damage to houses, huts, agricultural/horticultural crops, and public infrastructure like roads, bridges, power, and water supply. Lakhs of people had been affected due to inundation of their habitations resulting in loss of houses, clothes and utensils, impacting their livelihood. Many poor people and daily wagers lost their livelihood completely. Extensive damage had also been caused to the thousands of micro, small and tiny industrial units operating in the affected areas, he said.