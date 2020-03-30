Govt. decides to utilise services of pvt. hospitals

The State government has issued COVID instant order 14 in line with the Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, asking private medical college hospitals and other private hospitals to make necessary arrangements for treatment of the infection in their respective facilities.

As per the Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, formulated as per the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1879, the government has already issued a GO instructing private medical establishments to comply with the orders of the district Collectors.

Under the latest instant orders, all private medical establishments are required to arrange resources and manpower at the disposal of the Collectors as and when required.

Data collection

Further, the government is also making arrangements to convert hotels, function halls, convention halls, marriage halls and lodges into isolation wards. The Collectors are required to collect and furnish the details of such establishments to the government.

“In the light of transmission of the virus from foreign travellers to primary contacts and further to the community at large, there is a need for quick expansion of medical facilities in the State for isolation rooms, isolation beds, ventilators, labs etc.,” the bulletin says.

Many private hospitals in the State have already set up isolation wards.