Govt. decides to scale up corona testing capacity

The government has decided to increase the combined capacity of Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) in the State to 1,000 samples per day.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare issued a GO directing principles of all medical colleges to engage manpower in coordination with HoDs of microbiology for the next six months through the process of walk-in interviews.

A sum of ₹5 lakh each would be released to medical college labs for purchasing consumables and other safety utilities such as personal protective equipment (PPE). The government directed the principals to ensure that the labs work round the clock in shifts.

Testing of samples is the first step in the battle against the pandemic SARS-n-Covid (coronavirus), but shortage of equipment and manpower had been stumbling block. The medical bulletin released by the Director of Health and Family Welfare stated that so far 220 samples had been tested, out of which seven tested positive, and results were awaited for 45 samples.

Stop gap arrangement

The government also directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) to depute research scientists, research assistants, lab technicians available in medical colleges to VRDLs in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Anantapur and Kadapa districts till temporary recruitment is done by the principals.

The CEO of the YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust is the nodal officer for this programme.