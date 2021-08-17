Govt. decides not to post G.O.s online

Vijayawada

17 August 2021 01:35 IST

The system began during YSR’s regime in 2008

The State government on Monday decided not to upload the government orders (G.O.s) in the government portal, https://goir.ap.gov.in/.

Principal Secretary (General Administration Department (GAD)-Poll FAC) Revu Mutyala Raju issued a note stating that the system of generating G.O. numbers and display of Government Orders should be done as per the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Office Manual and A.P. Government Business Rules. The system prevailing in other States and Government of India with regard to the government orders/ Office Memoranda had to be followed. “Therefore, the system of generating numbers from ‘GOIR’ website is hereby dispensed with. All the Departments of Secretariat shall take necessary action accordingly,” he said.

The government, however, did not mention which States were not following the system of not uploading the G.O.s online. Uploading of G.O.s in the public domain was started during the tenure of Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in combined Andhra Pradesh and has been continuing since 2008.

Advertising

Advertising

Of late, the government has been facing criticism from the opposition parties and in social media for uploading blank G.O.s on the government portal. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) even submitted a memorandum to the Governor, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, in this regard. The TDP said issuance of blank G.O.s was projecting the office of the Governor in poor light as they were issued in the name of Governor.

TDP flays move

Reacting to the development, TDP polit bureau member Varla Ramaiah said that a lack of transparency in the government policies could lead to manipulations, corruption, illegal activities and pose a threat to democratic governance in the long run. The TDP had submitted a memorandum to the Governor in this regard. The party condemned the government’s decision, he said.

The Madras High Court, a couple of months ago, had directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that all the government orders and notifications related to COVID-19 were uploaded on its official website https://www.tn.gov.in as well as the special website https://stopcorona.tn.gov.in in a chronological order.