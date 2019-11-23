Govt. data on ryot suicides not reliable, say Left leaders

After Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that ₹7 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the farmers who committed suicide in the past five years, the district authorities started getting down to work.

As of now, the officials have identified that 289 farmers had committed suicide from 2014 to 2018. They claim that compensation has already been paid in about half of the cases.

However, many leaders disagree that there were only 289 farmer suicide cases, saying the number could be much more.

The data was acquired from the district crime records bureau.

Disputing the records, CPI(M) district secretary K. Prabhakar Reddy alleged that the erstwhile TDP government had fudged the records to show a lower number of suicides.

“From 2018 March to December, the CPI(M) recorded 82 cases of farmer suicides in the district. The actual number must be higher over five years,” he said, adding 40 farmers committed suicide since April this year in Kurnool alone.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the suicides of farmers in remote areas were not being recorded properly. He also opined that crime records could not be relied upon totally.

The farmers in Kurnool, Anantapur and Prakasam districts were among the worst-affected, and suicide cases from these areas would be higher, he added.

Stating that compensation alone was not enough in suicide cases, he said the government must clear the existing loans of the farmer in addition to giving the ex gratia.

‘Apply for aid’

Speaking with The Hindu, the District Revenue Officer, B. Pullaiah said in case of any omission, next of the kin of the suicide victim could approach the officials and submit an application. “We will recommend for verification and necessary action,” he added.

People in distress can call 100 for help and counselling.