Andhra Pradesh

Govt. ‘curbs’ on priests decried

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said on Twitter that the government was ‘harassing Brahmins’ during the Tungabhadra Pushkaram by interfering with the rituals being performed by the Hindus.

He expressed regret that unfair restrictions were imposed on the priests and rates were fixed for the ceremonies, and questioned whether the government would treat mullas and pastors with such disdain.

He demanded that the government should give up ‘its attitude’ thereby letting the poor Brahmins earn their livelihood during the river festival.

