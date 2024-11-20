 />
Govt contemplating outsourcing maintenance of roads: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu considers outsourcing road maintenance in Andhra Pradesh to improve road conditions for visitors

Published - November 20, 2024 04:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. File

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stated that the State government was toying with the idea of outsourcing the maintenance of roads in the State.

Mr. Naidu, speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), said that the government was considering outsourcing the maintenance of roads to an outsourcing agency. The idea is being thought of as a pilot project to be implemented in both East and West Godavari districts. “Over the past five years, thousands of potholes have developed on roads across the State,” he said, adding that with ₹850 crore allocated for road repairs, work was currently under way. 

The govenrment  aim was to ensure that when people visited the State during the festival season in January, they would notice better roads. “Though we don’t have money, we have ideas. One idea can change a country or even the world. We plan to manage the roads in the united East and West Godavari districts like national highways, inviting tenders and outsourcing the maintenance to an agency,” he said.

There will be no toll fees from the village to the mandal headquarters. However, tolls will be applicable in other areas, but the user charges will only apply to buses, cars, and trucks. If members agree that this approach is beneficial, we will implement it experimentally in the Godavari districts,” he said.

