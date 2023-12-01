Govt. contemplates skill development Next Age programme for benefit of youth

December 01, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - GUNTUR

The State government, through Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), is planning a one of its kind initiative – ‘Leading towards Next Age Programmes.’

This project has the potential to revolutionise the State’s talent development environment, addressing the perennial problem of skills shortages in the Indian labour market. As part of this programme, the government aims to bridge the gap between industry demands and workforce skills, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in the rapidly evolving landscape of skills development and employment.

The event aims to highlight the accomplishments of existing skills development programmes as well as the changing strategies that drive their success. It will emphasise the critical importance of higher education in broadening opportunities, highlighting the role of entrepreneurship in supplementing job creation, and emphasising the importance of soft skills, sector-specific hard skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset as essential building blocks for long-term employment.

S. Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Skills Development & Training, in a statement on Thursday stated, “the Leading Towards Next Age Programmes concept epitomises our commitment to transforming aspirations into accomplishments.”

He said that the government would construct not only careers, but also a resilient and affluent future through skills development.