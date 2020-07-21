Govt. confident of capital Bills getting Governor’s nod: Sajjala

GUNTUR

21 July 2020 00:08 IST

‘TDP campaign aims at misleading people’

The YSRCP government is confident that Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will give his assent to the Bills sent to him despite the opposition’s campaign, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor (public affairs) to Chief Minister, has said.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the Bills were sent to the Governor as per the guidelines, after the lapse of one-month time for the Council. The Bills were passed in the Assembly for the second time and sent to the Governor for approval, but the TDP leaders were trying to create obstacles, said Mr. Reddy. “TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is concerned only about one community leaving the rest in lurch,” he added.

Strongly advocating for decentralisation of development for balanced regional growth and rejecting the idea of concentrating development only in one place, Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Naidu was making efforts only to safeguard his men and ill-gotten properties.

‘No violation of rules’

“Mr. Naidu and his partymen kept silent when the Bill came up for discussion in the Assembly, but put up a show in the Council. Earlier, the Bills were passed in the Assembly but were locked in the Council. The Opposition TDP which has a majority in the Upper House said that the Bills were sent to the Select Committee, which was not formed at the time,’’ said Mr. Reddy.

“As the Bills are in the final stage of process, Mr. Naidu is trying to mislead the people stating that the Bills need approval from the President of India. Unlike in TDP rule, The YSRCP government is not violating the rules, and the decision of decentralisation was taken after a detailed study by expert panels and considering the report of Sivaramakrishnan committee. Mr. Naidu established the capital in Amaravati without considering the experts’ reports or consulting with the Opposition party,’’ he said.