A.P. Govt committed to welfare of not only farmers but also livestock: MLA

May 25, 2022 06:54 IST

He asks officials to popularise vet helpline-1962 among farmers in rural areas

Srikalahasti legislator Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy has appealed to the officials to popularise the emergency veterinary helpline ‘1962’ for the benefit of the farmers and cattle rearers dwelling in the rural areas.

The MLA was speaking after flagging off the veterinary ambulance ‘Dr. YSR Sanchara Pasu Arogya Seva’ sanctioned for the constituency on Tuesday.

Hailing the decision to have a toll-free helpline for the benefit of the cattle on the lines of ‘108’ and ‘104’, Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy said the government was committed to the welfare of not only farmers but also the livestock. He boarded the ambulance fitted with hydraulic system, meant for lifting sick animals from the doorsteps of farmers for better treatment, and called it a pioneering step in the entire country.

Assistant Director (Animal Husbandry) N.V. Sreekanth Babu said the ambulance would have a veterinary doctor, a diploma-holding veterinary assistant and a driver, 54 different equipment and 81 types of drugs to treat sick animals. The vehicle would be parked at every Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK) in a scheduled manner for the benefit of local farmers.