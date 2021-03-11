‘Govt. committed to welfare of minorities’

Deputy Chief Minister B. Amzath Basha on Thursday said the YSRCP government was committed to the welfare of the minorities.

Speaking as chief guest at the inaugural of the All India Christian Churches Council meeting here, he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a vision for the development of the minorities.

Andhra Pradesh was the only State to provide financial assistance to Christians for their pilgrimage to Jerusalem, he said.

He further said that the promise of providing an honorarium to the pastors in churches would be fulfilled soon. “A special legislation will be brought to protect the properties of Christian minorities,” he added.

Senior functionaries of the council Rev. Bishop Mohandas and Y. Praveen were among others present.