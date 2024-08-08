GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. committed to solving problems plaguing real estate sector, says Revenue Minister

National Real Estate Development Council urges the Minister to not increase registration charges for at least one year and simplify rules to encourage joint development projects

Updated - August 08, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 06:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Revenue Minister A. Satya Prasad on August 8 (Thursday) said the State government “is committed to solving the problems faced by the real estate sector”

He was responding to a plea made by the representatives of the National Real Estate Development Council (NEREDCO), who met him at the Secretariat and apprised him of various issues faced by the industry.

The Minister acknowledged that along with lakhs of workers, many other sectors also depended on the construction sector.

Council’s State president G. Chakradhara Rao said the policies brought in by the previous YSRCP government had adversely affected the real estate sector, and urged the TDP-led coalition government to repeal them. He said the LPM number system was of no use, and it was rather causing new problems.

Council’s central zone president Sandeep Mandava urged the Minister to increase the Non-Agricultural Land Assessment (NALA) and bring down the financial burden on the developers by waiving registration charges for Joint Development Agreement (JDA).

NAREDCO’s State executive vice-president Kiran Paruchuri said registration charges should not be increased for at least one year and rules should be simplified to encourage joint development projects.

The council members appealed to the Minister that land calculation be taken in acres while converting agricultural land for domestic use.

Responding to their plea, the Minister said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was positive about solving the problems plaguing the real estate sector, and assured them a high-level review, in coordination with all departments, to find solution to their problems.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / real estate

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.