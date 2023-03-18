Govt. committed to realising MoUs entered into at investors’ summit in Vizag, says Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath

March 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath stated during a short discussion in the Legislative Assembly on ‘Global Investors Summit (GIS) - Investments - Skill Development for Youth - Employment’, that MoUs for investments amounting to ₹13.11 lakh crore were signed during the event, and asserted that the government was striving to have all those investments realised by setting up a committee led by Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, which would follow up on the MoUs once in a fortnight.

Mr. Amarnath said the State’s proactive industrial policy and top-class infrastructure caught the fancy of entrepreneurs from around the world, and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s name was itself a brand that proved to be a major attraction to those exploring the tremendous opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Amarnath said the fact that captains of industry like Martin Eberhard (co-founder of Tesla), Mukesh Ambani, Karan Adani, Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Krishna Ella and Navin Jindal rubbed shoulders with the Chief Minister proved that the State was being seen as a preferred destination, and insisted that the government would spare no effort to facilitate their investments by taking all steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was so particular about the kind of companies that he wanted to invest in the State that he got each one of the prospective investors thoroughly scrutinised, unlike the TDP government which signed MoUs with some firms that were making pickles, ginger-garlic paste etc.

Dwelling into details of the investments tied up at the GIS, Mr. Amarnath said a total of 386 MoUs were signed, comprising the highest number of 117 in the tourism sector, followed by industries and commerce, IT & ITES, energy, agriculture and animal husbandry, with creation of 6,07,383 jobs. Of them, 36 projects would have foreign direct investments amounting to ₹1,95,542 crore.

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy and R.K. Roja and MLAs K. Abbaiah Chowdary and Abdul Hafeez Khan spoke on the subject.

They were all praise for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership and the grand success achieved by the Industries & Commerce Department in attracting investments.